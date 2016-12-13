Overview

Dr. Raymond Mason, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Massillon, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center and Wooster Community Hospital.



Dr. Mason works at Mercy Hospital Urgent and Outpatient Care - Massillon in Massillon, OH with other offices in Canton, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.