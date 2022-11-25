Overview

Dr. Raymond Marquette, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala.



Dr. Marquette works at Raymond J Marquette in Ocala, FL. They frequently treat conditions like C-Section, Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and Amniocentesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.