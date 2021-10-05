Dr. Raymond Magauran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Magauran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raymond Magauran, MD
Overview
Dr. Raymond Magauran, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Springfield, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Connecticut School Medicine and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center.
Locations
Baystate Medical Center Inc759 Chestnut St, Springfield, MA 01107 Directions (413) 276-4543Monday8:30am - 2:15pmTuesday8:30am - 2:15pmWednesday8:30am - 2:15pmThursday8:30am - 2:15pmFriday8:30am - 2:15pmSaturday8:30am - 2:15pmSunday8:30am - 2:15pm
Florence Office40 Main St Ste 106, Florence, MA 01062 Directions (413) 584-6422Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baystate Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Magauran was excellent, informative and engaging. I highly recommend hi services.
About Dr. Raymond Magauran, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Kresge Eye Inst
- SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Hartford Hosp
- University of Connecticut School Medicine
- University of Massachusetts
