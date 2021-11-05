Overview

Dr. Raymond Long, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Walton Beach, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola, HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital and HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital.



Dr. Long works at Hughston Orthopaedic Southeast, PC in Fort Walton Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hip Fracture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.