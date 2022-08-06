Overview

Dr. Raymond Lobins, DO is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines Univ Coll Of Osteo Med & Surg and is affiliated with Cox Medical Center Branson, Cox Medical Center South and Cox Monett Hospital.



Dr. Lobins works at COX FAMILY MEDICINE ASSOCIATES in Springfield, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Lung Cancer and Pancytopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.