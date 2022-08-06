Dr. Raymond Lobins, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lobins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raymond Lobins, DO
Dr. Raymond Lobins, DO is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines Univ Coll Of Osteo Med & Surg and is affiliated with Cox Medical Center Branson, Cox Medical Center South and Cox Monett Hospital.
Ferrell-Duncan Clinic Oncology3850 S National Ave Ste 520, Springfield, MO 65807 Directions (417) 875-2607
CoxHealth Medical Oncology3850 S National Avenue Hulston Ctr # 520, Springfield, MO 65807 Directions (417) 875-2607
- Cox Medical Center Branson
- Cox Medical Center South
- Cox Monett Hospital
Dr. Lobins has taken excellent care of my father the last three years! So thankful for him and his staff.
About Dr. Raymond Lobins, DO
- Hematology & Oncology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
- Iowa Methodist Medical Center
- Des Moines Univ Coll Of Osteo Med & Surg
- Iowa State University
