Dr. Raymond Little, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Raymond Little, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Humble, TX. They completed their fellowship with Medstar-Georgetown University Medical Center
Dr. Little works at
Locations
Houston Heart and Vascular Associates1485 FM 1960 Bypass Rd E Ste 200, Humble, TX 77338 Directions (281) 312-0242
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been under Dr Little’s care for 18 months. When you see him, he really listens, answers your questions and takes the time you need on every visit. He has great people skills and is extremely thorough in his exams and consultation.
About Dr. Raymond Little, MD
- Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Medstar-Georgetown University Medical Center
- Boston U MC
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Little has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Little accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Little has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Little works at
Dr. Little has seen patients for Chest Pain, Cardiomegaly and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Little on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
84 patients have reviewed Dr. Little. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Little.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Little, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Little appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.