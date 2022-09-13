See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Kingston, NY
Super Profile

Dr. Raymond Lippert, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Raymond Lippert, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Kingston, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with HealthAlliance Hospital Mary's Avenue Campus and Margaretville Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Lippert works at RAYMOND LIPPERT, MD in Kingston, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Raymond Lippert, MD
    89 John St, Kingston, NY 12401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 338-7125

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HealthAlliance Hospital Mary's Avenue Campus
  • Margaretville Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Overweight
Thyroid Goiter
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Overweight
Thyroid Goiter

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 13, 2022
    Dr Lippert has been my Dr for almost 30 years. He had taken care of all my medical needs. If not in his field, he directed me to the best Dr that could. He doesn't rush you and answers all your questions. I'm sad to hear he is now retiring, I wish him well in his retirement! I doubt I will find another Dr as thorough as him!
    Barbara Schildhorn — Sep 13, 2022
    About Dr. Raymond Lippert, MD

    Internal Medicine
    49 years of experience
    English
    1376596445
    Education & Certifications

    PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Raymond Lippert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lippert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lippert has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lippert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lippert works at RAYMOND LIPPERT, MD in Kingston, NY. View the full address on Dr. Lippert’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Lippert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lippert.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lippert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lippert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

