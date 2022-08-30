Overview

Dr. Raymond Leveillee, MD is an Urologic Oncology Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Urologic Oncology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Brown Medical School and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East, Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Jupiter Medical Center.



Dr. Leveillee works at Baptist Health Urology in Boynton Beach, FL with other offices in Deerfield Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Kidney Cancer, Ureteral Stricture or Kinking and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.