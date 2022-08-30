Dr. Raymond Leveillee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leveillee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raymond Leveillee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Raymond Leveillee, MD is an Urologic Oncology Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Urologic Oncology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Brown Medical School and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East, Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Jupiter Medical Center.
Dr. Leveillee works at
Locations
-
1
Baptist Health Urology2800 S Seacrest Blvd Ste 140, Boynton Beach, FL 33435 Directions (844) 946-9362
-
2
Deerfield Beach Office1192 E Newport Center Dr Ste 100, Deerfield Beach, FL 33442 Directions (954) 571-0122
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda Hospital East
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- Jupiter Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was diagnosed with Kidney Cancer in both my Kidneys at the age of 50 years old in 2006 and was told by another Urologist out of Delray Medical Center to look up Doctor Leveillee and Doctor Bird. They worked in Miami at the time at Jackson Memorial Hospital. My Right Kidney had to be removed in September of 06 then in September of 2007 they Ablated the tumor I had on my left kidney and it was a MAJOR SUCCESS. Although Dr Leveillee did not perform the first surgery, he was very involved in the ablation and it was a complete success. I have been Cancer FREE for 16 years now. Doctor Leveillee is smart and also great on how he treats his patients.
About Dr. Raymond Leveillee, MD
- Urologic Oncology
- 34 years of experience
- English, French
- 1215966882
Education & Certifications
- Univ MN
- Rhode Island Hospital Lifespan
- UMass Medical Center
- Brown Medical School
- McGill U, Quebec
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leveillee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leveillee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leveillee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leveillee works at
Dr. Leveillee has seen patients for Kidney Cancer, Ureteral Stricture or Kinking and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leveillee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Leveillee speaks French.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Leveillee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leveillee.
