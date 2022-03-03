Dr. Raymond Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raymond Lee, MD
Overview
Dr. Raymond Lee, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Orange County Global Medical Center.
Dr. Lee works at
Locations
-
1
Dr. Walton Montegut1401 Avocado Ave Ste 610, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 706-2711
Hospital Affiliations
- Orange County Global Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lee?
Dr Lee did a fabulous job on my neck, jaw and eyes. I couldn’t be more pleased. He is very exacting with the art and science of plastic surgery. The results are beautifully subtle but significant. Thank you for your such beautiful results and the support of your team pre and post surgery.
About Dr. Raymond Lee, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1609905173
Education & Certifications
- Beeson Aesthetic Surg Inst
- University of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Univ of IL Coll of Med
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.