Dr. Raymond Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Raymond Lee, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They completed their residency with L A Co Usc Med Center|University of Southern CA|University Tx M D Anderson Cancer C
Dr. Lee works at
Locations
Raymond W Lee MD200 Jose Figueres Ave Ste 245, San Jose, CA 95116 Directions (408) 692-3055
Hospital Affiliations
- Regional Medical Center Of San Jose
- O'Connor Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
My husband diagnosis lymphoma cancer as he was in the regional hospital. He is very informative and responsible! I was surprise how people giving him one star. He has amazing team in the office. We are so lucky to meet Dr Raymond Lee and Dr Charlene Lee during this very difficult time ! Thank you again and Sandy who is the assistance and helped us a lot with all different appointments!
About Dr. Raymond Lee, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- English
- 1053317818
Education & Certifications
- L A Co Usc Med Center|University of Southern CA|University Tx M D Anderson Cancer C
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Lee has seen patients for Anemia, Purpura and Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.