Dr. Raymond Lau, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Raymond Lau, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from SCH OF MED AT STONY BROOK UNIV MED CTR and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Lau works at
Locations
NYU Langone Diabetes and Endocrinology Associates - Mineola101 Mineola Blvd Fl 2, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 663-3511
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I just started the weight management program with Dr Lau. He took his time with me during my visit. I am confident that I am cared for and in good hands as I embark on my weight loss journey. I am looking forward to our weekly appointments.
About Dr. Raymond Lau, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1568649135
Education & Certifications
- SCH OF MED AT STONY BROOK UNIV MED CTR
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
