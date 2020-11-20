See All Urologists in Virginia Beach, VA
Dr. Raymond Lance, MD

Urology
4.8 (27)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Raymond Lance, MD is an Urology Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is affiliated with Bonner General Hospital, Multicare Deaconess Hospital, Newport Hospital and Health Services, Providence Holy Family Hospital, Providence Mount Carmel Hospital, Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center and Providence St. Joseph's Hospital.

Dr. Lance works at Urology Of Virginia in Virginia Beach, VA with other offices in Spokane, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Prostate Cancer, Prostate Removal and TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Urology of Virginia
    225 Clearfield Ave, Virginia Beach, VA 23462 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 457-5177
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Spokane Urology
    1401 E Trent Ave, Spokane, WA 99202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (509) 747-3147

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bonner General Hospital
  • Multicare Deaconess Hospital
  • Newport Hospital and Health Services
  • Providence Holy Family Hospital
  • Providence Mount Carmel Hospital
  • Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center
  • Providence St. Joseph's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Prostate Cancer
Prostate Removal
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate
Prostate Cancer
Prostate Removal
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate

Prostate Cancer
Prostate Removal
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Stones
Bladder Infection
Kidney and Ureter Removal
Kidney Cancer
Prostate Biopsy
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking
Urinary Incontinence
Bacteriuria Screening
Bladder Cancer
Bladder Function Test
Bladder Scan
Bladder Stones
Bladder Surgery
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Chronic Prostatitis
Circumcision
Complete Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck
Dipstick Urinalysis
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen)
Gonorrhea Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
HIV Screening
Hydronephrosis
Hypogonadism
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
Kidney Stones
Lithotripsy
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Neurogenic Bladder
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Overactive Bladder
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Partial Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance
Polyuria
Prostate Cancer Screening
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
Prostate Cyst
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance
Prostatitis
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
STD Screening
Syphilis Screening
Testicular Dysfunction
Trichomoniasis Screening
Ureteral Stones
Urethral Stricture
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Uroflowmetry
Yeast Infections
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Adrenalectomy
Adrenalectomy With Robotic Assistance
Balanoposthitis
Bedwetting
Bladder Atony
Bladder Diverticulum
Bladder Exstrophy Repair
Congenital Obstruction of Ureterovesical Junction
Cystectomy
Cystometry
Cystotomy
da Vinci® Robotic Surgery
End-Stage Renal Disease
Epididymitis
Gonorrhea Infections
Hydrocele
Hypospadias
Incontinence Sling Procedure
Interstitial Cystitis
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Kidney Infection, Chronic
Kidney Stone Removal
Kidney Tumor
Laparoscopic Nephrectomy
Lymph Node Resection
Male Infertility
Orchiectomy
Orchitis
Partial Cystectomy With Robotic Assistance
Pelvic Abscess
Penile Cancer
Phimosis
Prostate Stones
Prostatic Abscess
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Testicular Cancer
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury
Ureteroneocystostomy
Ureteroneocystostomy With Robotic Assistance
Urethral Dilation
Urethral Stones
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy)
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Varicocele
Vesicoureteral Reflux
Wound Repair
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 20, 2020
    Dr Lance thorough excellent care. Front office worst ever. I wonder if they ever answer the phone, even tried physicians line no answer after 7 rings. Stayed on hold 29, 25, 10 minutes on different days of the week.
    Ron — Nov 20, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Raymond Lance, MD
    About Dr. Raymond Lance, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1710930607
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Madigan Army Med Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Walter Reed Army Med Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Idaho
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Raymond Lance, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lance is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lance has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lance has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lance has seen patients for Prostate Cancer, Prostate Removal and TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lance on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Lance. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lance.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lance, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lance appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

