Dr. Raymond Lance, MD
Overview
Dr. Raymond Lance, MD is an Urology Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Urology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is affiliated with Bonner General Hospital, Multicare Deaconess Hospital, Newport Hospital and Health Services, Providence Holy Family Hospital, Providence Mount Carmel Hospital, Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center and Providence St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Lance works at
Locations
-
1
Urology of Virginia225 Clearfield Ave, Virginia Beach, VA 23462 Directions (757) 457-5177Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Spokane Urology1401 E Trent Ave, Spokane, WA 99202 Directions (509) 747-3147
Hospital Affiliations
- Bonner General Hospital
- Multicare Deaconess Hospital
- Newport Hospital and Health Services
- Providence Holy Family Hospital
- Providence Mount Carmel Hospital
- Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center
- Providence St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Lance thorough excellent care. Front office worst ever. I wonder if they ever answer the phone, even tried physicians line no answer after 7 rings. Stayed on hold 29, 25, 10 minutes on different days of the week.
About Dr. Raymond Lance, MD
- Urology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Russian
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center
- Madigan Army Med Center
- Walter Reed Army Med Center
- Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences
- University Of Idaho
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lance has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lance accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lance has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Lance has seen patients for Prostate Cancer, Prostate Removal and TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lance on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lance speaks Russian.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Lance. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lance.
