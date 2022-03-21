Dr. Raymond Lackore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lackore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raymond Lackore, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Raymond Lackore, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.
Dr. Lackore works at
Locations
Art and Science of Obgyn PC1101 First Colonial Rd Ste 100, Virginia Beach, VA 23454 Directions (757) 481-3366
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely the best doctor and staff I have ever experienced. Dr. Lackore has a positive attitude and pleasant bedside demeanor. I highly recommend!
About Dr. Raymond Lackore, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1447336094
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic Rochester
- Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Lackore has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lackore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lackore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lackore works at
Dr. Lackore has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lackore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
61 patients have reviewed Dr. Lackore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lackore.
