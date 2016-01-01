Dr. Kwong has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raymond Kwong, MD
Overview
Dr. Raymond Kwong, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Pasadena, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO.
Dr. Kwong works at
Locations
Julio C. Arauz M.d. P.A.908 Southmore Ave Ste 130, Pasadena, TX 77502 Directions (713) 473-6400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Raymond Kwong, MD
- Family Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1194950402
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kwong accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kwong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kwong. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kwong.
