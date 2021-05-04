Overview

Dr. Raymond Kurker, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in South Windsor, CT. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT and is affiliated with Manchester Memorial Hospital and Rockville General Hospital.



Dr. Kurker works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in South Windsor, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.