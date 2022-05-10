Overview

Dr. Raymond Kordonowy, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Cape Coral Hospital and Lee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Kordonowy works at Internal Medicine, Lipid & Wellness Practice of Fort Myers PLLC in Fort Myers, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

