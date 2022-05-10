Dr. Raymond Kordonowy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kordonowy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raymond Kordonowy, MD
Overview
Dr. Raymond Kordonowy, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Cape Coral Hospital and Lee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Kordonowy works at
Locations
-
1
Internal Medicine Lipid & Wellness6160 Winkler Rd, Fort Myers, FL 33919 Directions (239) 362-3005Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kordonowy?
Dr. Kordonowy is easy to talk to and really cares about each patient. I have referred to him for years knowing that his ability to diagnose even the most difficult medical issues would be properly addressed. I have been a patient for 27+ years. He is consistent and hasn't changed his way of helping his clients!
About Dr. Raymond Kordonowy, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1851318646
Education & Certifications
- Orlando Regional Medical Center
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
- University of Kansas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kordonowy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kordonowy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kordonowy works at
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Kordonowy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kordonowy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kordonowy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kordonowy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.