Dr. Raymond Kordonowy, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (33)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Raymond Kordonowy, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Cape Coral Hospital and Lee Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Kordonowy works at Internal Medicine, Lipid & Wellness Practice of Fort Myers PLLC in Fort Myers, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Internal Medicine Lipid & Wellness
    6160 Winkler Rd, Fort Myers, FL 33919 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 362-3005
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 2:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
  • Cape Coral Hospital
  • Lee Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors.

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform".

Search for conditions or procedures.
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Vertigo
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Vertigo

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Vertigo
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acid Reflux
Acidosis
Acne
Adrenal Gland Diseases
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Spine
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
Back Pain
Bladder Infection
Blood Sugar Monitoring
Bronchiectasis
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Crystal Arthropathy
Crystalline Arthritis
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Diabetes
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
Diet Counseling
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Familial Combined Hyperlipidemia
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Familial Hypertension
Fibromyalgia
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Headache
Heart Disease
High Cholesterol
Hypercholesterolemia Due to Arg3500 Mutation of apo B-100
Hypercholesterolemia Due to LDL Receptor Deficiency
Hypercholesterolemia, Autosomal Recessive
Hyperlipidemia
Hyperlipoproteinemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Isolated Systolic Hypertension
Joint Pain
Knee Sprain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Lipoprotein Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nosebleed
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Psoriatic Arthritis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Secondary Hypertension
Seronegative Arthritis
Spondylarthritis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Symptomatic Menopause
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wear and Tear Arthritis
White Coat Hypertension

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 33 ratings
Patient Ratings (33)
5 Star
(29)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
May 10, 2022
Dr. Kordonowy is easy to talk to and really cares about each patient. I have referred to him for years knowing that his ability to diagnose even the most difficult medical issues would be properly addressed. I have been a patient for 27+ years. He is consistent and hasn't changed his way of helping his clients!
Dr. Scott Schwartz — May 10, 2022
About Dr. Raymond Kordonowy, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 32 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1851318646
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Internship
  • Orlando Regional Medical Center
Internship
Medical Education
  • University of Kansas / School of Medicine
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  • University of Kansas
Undergraduate School

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Raymond Kordonowy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kordonowy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Kordonowy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Kordonowy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Kordonowy works at Internal Medicine, Lipid & Wellness Practice of Fort Myers PLLC in Fort Myers, FL. View the full address on Dr. Kordonowy’s profile.

33 patients have reviewed Dr. Kordonowy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kordonowy.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kordonowy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kordonowy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

