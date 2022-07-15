Dr. Raymond Kirchmier Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kirchmier Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raymond Kirchmier Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Raymond Kirchmier Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fredericksburg, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA and is affiliated with Mary Washington Hospital.
Dr. Kirchmier Jr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Orthopedic Specialty Clinic Ltd.2800 Wellford St Ste 100, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 Directions (540) 361-1830
-
2
Club Staffing1001 Sam Perry Blvd, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 Directions (540) 361-1830Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 8:00pmSunday8:00am - 8:00pm
-
3
Orthopedic Specialty Clinic Ltd9530 Cosner Dr Ste 101, Fredericksburg, VA 22408 Directions (540) 361-1830
Hospital Affiliations
- Mary Washington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kirchmier Jr?
My first visit he took X-rays and new right away what was wronge , and told me my options and what would be better for me , he’s very caring and knows what I’m dealing with day by day , explained everything to me from during to recovery, I trust his judgement and my health in his hands
About Dr. Raymond Kirchmier Jr, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1851378954
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kirchmier Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kirchmier Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kirchmier Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kirchmier Jr works at
Dr. Kirchmier Jr has seen patients for Spinal Stenosis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Hip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kirchmier Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Kirchmier Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kirchmier Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kirchmier Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kirchmier Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.