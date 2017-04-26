Dr. Raymond Kidwell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kidwell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raymond Kidwell, MD
Overview
Dr. Raymond Kidwell, MD is a Dermatologist in Merced, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Regional Medical Center and Saint Agnes Medical Center.
Locations
Merced Dermatology118 Park Ave, Merced, CA 95348 Directions (559) 298-7220
Clovis Dermatology275 W Herndon Ave # Ca, Clovis, CA 93612 Directions (559) 297-9520
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Regional Medical Center
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
We have been seeing Dr Kidwell for many years and we were very excited to see him come to Clovis. He is a good diagnostician, a really good health educator for the patient and kind.
About Dr. Raymond Kidwell, MD
- Dermatology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Stanislaus Co Med Ctr
- Stanislaus Co Health Services
- Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
- University of California, San Diego
- Family Practice
