Overview

Dr. Raymond Kidwell, MD is a Dermatologist in Merced, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Regional Medical Center and Saint Agnes Medical Center.



Dr. Kidwell works at Merced Dermatology in Merced, CA with other offices in Clovis, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Second-Degree Burns and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.