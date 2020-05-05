Overview

Dr. Raymond Khouw, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Methodist Charlton Medical Center.



Dr. Khouw works at KHOUW RAYMOND S MD OFFICE in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer, Pap Smear and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.