Dr. Khouw has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raymond Khouw, MD
Dr. Raymond Khouw, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Methodist Charlton Medical Center.
Dr. Khouw works at
Raymond S Khouw MD3650 W Wheatland Rd Ste A, Dallas, TX 75237 Directions (972) 709-0111
- Methodist Charlton Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I've been going to Dr. K since his dad retired. Before Raymond I went to Dr Harry Khouw. What more can I say I been going to Raymond for about 30 years probably more. Very good Doctor.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
Dr. Khouw has seen patients for Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer, Pap Smear and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khouw on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
