Dr. Raymond Kessler, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kessler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raymond Kessler, DMD
Overview
Dr. Raymond Kessler, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Dentistry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Med University Of South Carolina and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Kessler works at
Locations
-
1
MUSC Health Dental Clinics at College of Dental Medicine29 Bee St, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kessler?
About Dr. Raymond Kessler, DMD
- Dentistry
- 39 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1184638462
Education & Certifications
- Med University Of South Carolina
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kessler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kessler using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kessler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kessler works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kessler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kessler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kessler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kessler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.