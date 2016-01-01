See All General Dentists in Charleston, SC
Overview

Dr. Raymond Kessler, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Dentistry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Med University Of South Carolina and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.

Dr. Kessler works at MUSC Health Dental Clinics at College of Dental Medicine in Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    MUSC Health Dental Clinics at College of Dental Medicine
    29 Bee St, Charleston, SC 29425 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Amalgam Dental Fillings Chevron Icon
Arestin® Therapy Chevron Icon
Ceramic Dental Crowns Chevron Icon
Composite Fillings Chevron Icon
Cone Beam 3D Imaging Chevron Icon
Dental Inlays Chevron Icon
Intraoral Camera Chevron Icon
Porcelain Veneers Chevron Icon
Root Planing Chevron Icon
Simple Tooth Extractions Chevron Icon
Teeth Scaling Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Raymond Kessler, DMD

  • Dentistry
  • 39 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1184638462
  • Med University Of South Carolina
  • MUSC Health University Medical Center

Dr. Raymond Kessler, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kessler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Kessler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Kessler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Kessler works at MUSC Health Dental Clinics at College of Dental Medicine in Charleston, SC. View the full address on Dr. Kessler’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kessler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kessler.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kessler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kessler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

