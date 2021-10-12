Dr. Raymond Kenny, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kenny is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raymond Kenny, MD
Overview
Dr. Raymond Kenny, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Glen Ridge, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center.
Dr. Kenny works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Gastroenterology Groupthe123 Highland Ave Ste 103, Glen Ridge, NJ 07028 Directions (973) 429-8800
-
2
Suburban Endoscopy Center LLC799 Bloomfield Ave Ste 101, Verona, NJ 07044 Directions (973) 571-1600
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kenny?
Just had a follow up appt with Dr. Kenny. Really great doctor, cares about his patients. Highly recommend
About Dr. Raymond Kenny, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1982604831
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kenny has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kenny accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kenny has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kenny works at
Dr. Kenny has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Crohn's Disease and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kenny on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Kenny. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kenny.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kenny, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kenny appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.