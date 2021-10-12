Overview

Dr. Raymond Kenny, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Glen Ridge, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center.



Dr. Kenny works at Summit Medical Group - GI Glen Ridge in Glen Ridge, NJ with other offices in Verona, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Crohn's Disease and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.