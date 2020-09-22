Overview

Dr. Raymond Kawasaki, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital.



Dr. Kawasaki works at Northwest Cardiovascular Assocs in Arlington Heights, IL with other offices in Park Ridge, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.