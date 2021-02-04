Dr. Raymond Kahn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kahn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raymond Kahn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Raymond Kahn, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Missouri City, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HOUSTON / CLEAR LAKE CAMPUS.
Dr. Kahn works at
Locations
-
1
Gmoser Atllasi Kahn5819 Highway 6 Ste 330, Missouri City, TX 77459 Directions (281) 499-5246
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kahn?
Dr. Kahn is awesome. He is such a great pediatrician! The office is run very efficiently. They can always fit you in and you rarely ever have to wait very long. My sons are all grown now and they still want to go see him. I literally would have driven to his office no matter where I lived, I trusted him completely with my kids. He accurately and quickly diagnosed every malady and emergency we had without a problem. I can't say enough good things, there is no better pediatrician to go to.
About Dr. Raymond Kahn, MD
- Pediatrics
- 50 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1346243581
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HOUSTON / CLEAR LAKE CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kahn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kahn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kahn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kahn works at
Dr. Kahn speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Kahn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kahn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kahn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kahn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.