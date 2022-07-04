See All Plastic Surgeons in Bryn Mawr, PA
Dr. Raymond Jean, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (64)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Raymond Jean, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bryn Mawr, PA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital.

Dr. Jean works at Main Line Plastic Surgery in Bryn Mawr, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Main Line Plastic Surgery
    945 E Haverford Rd Ste 102, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (484) 229-2360
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Bryn Mawr Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Wound Repair
Breast Ptosis
Abdominoplasty
Wound Repair
Breast Ptosis
Abdominoplasty

Treatment frequency



Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Xeomin® Injection Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dysport Injection Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Cosmetic Facial Plastic Surgery Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Laceration Repair Chevron Icon
Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Mini Tummy Tuck Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Precision Tx™ for Hyperhydrosis Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Scar Revision Surgery Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Surgery With Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Tumor Treatment Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Removal Chevron Icon
Smartlipo Triplex® Laser Liposuction Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 64 ratings
    Patient Ratings (64)
    5 Star
    (61)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 04, 2022
    Dr. Jean Isn’t even my primary surgeon. He was the on-call into whose excellent care my surgeon put me. I am six days post a procedure and one of my drains pulled out and both of my drains were extremely painful. Dr. Jean had me in on a holiday Sunday morning, didn’t seem upset at all, and took care of the problem. Now I’m resting reasonably comfortably and I’m so grateful.
    KAO — Jul 04, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Raymond Jean, MD
    About Dr. Raymond Jean, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
    Residency
    • LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY|University of Pittsburgh / Main Campus|Loma Linda University
    Medical Education
    • Boston University School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Raymond Jean, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jean is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jean has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jean has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jean works at Main Line Plastic Surgery in Bryn Mawr, PA. View the full address on Dr. Jean’s profile.

    64 patients have reviewed Dr. Jean. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jean.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jean, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jean appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

