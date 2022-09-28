Dr. Raymond Janevicius, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Janevicius is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raymond Janevicius, MD
Overview
Dr. Raymond Janevicius, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Elmhurst, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.
Locations
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group1200 S York St Ste 2000, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Directions (331) 221-9500
Hospital Affiliations
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Janevicious was fabulous. Also his staff, and in particular his Nurse Renee awesome. Great experience.
About Dr. Raymond Janevicius, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Med Coll Ohio
- Mercy Hospital and Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Plastic Surgery
