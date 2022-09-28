Overview

Dr. Raymond Janevicius, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Elmhurst, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.



Dr. Janevicius works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Elmhurst, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair and Adjacent Tissue Transfer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.