Dr. Raymond Iezzi, MD
Overview
Dr. Raymond Iezzi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus.
Locations
Mayo Clinic-rochester200 1st St SW Ste 2, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 284-2511
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Iezzi performed two surgeries on me many years ago. He is one of the most compassionate and brilliant doctors I have ever encountered. Losing vision because of a macular hole was very frightening and he was always willing to take the time I needed to completely explain my condition and comfort me during this difficult time. Thank you Dr. Iezzi for your thoughtful compassion with your patients and your skillful surgical technique.
About Dr. Raymond Iezzi, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1528006699
Education & Certifications
- Ny Eye Ear Infirmary|Winthrop University Hospital
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
