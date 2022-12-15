Dr. Raymond Huang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raymond Huang, MD
Overview
Dr. Raymond Huang, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from University Of Southern California and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Huang works at
Locations
-
1
Raymond Huang, M.D.2505 Samaritan Dr Ste 309, San Jose, CA 95124 Directions (408) 642-6541
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Huang?
On my first visit he said I was not alone that we would work together. He is very thorough and caring. Very professional. Takes time to listen and gives very clear explanation on best course of action and make sure I was comfortable with his suggestions. When finished always ask if anything else. Very good office staff easy to get appointment.
About Dr. Raymond Huang, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English, Mandarin
- 1891783437
Education & Certifications
- University Of Southern California Hospital
- University Of Southern California
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Huang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huang accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huang works at
Dr. Huang has seen patients for Chest Pain, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Huang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Huang speaks Mandarin.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Huang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.