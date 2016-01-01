See All Ophthalmologists in Brownsville, TX
Dr. Raymond Hesterberg Jr, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Raymond Hesterberg Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brownsville, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Valley Baptist Medical Center - Brownsville.

Dr. Hesterberg Jr works at Valley Baptist Medical Center Psych in Brownsville, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Valley Baptist Medical Center Psych
    1 Ted Hunt Blvd, Brownsville, TX 78521 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 542-3930

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Valley Baptist Medical Center - Brownsville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Raymond Hesterberg Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1801878525
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Raymond Hesterberg Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hesterberg Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hesterberg Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hesterberg Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hesterberg Jr works at Valley Baptist Medical Center Psych in Brownsville, TX. View the full address on Dr. Hesterberg Jr’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hesterberg Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hesterberg Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hesterberg Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hesterberg Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

