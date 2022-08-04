See All General Dentists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Raymond Hatland, DDS Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Raymond Hatland, DDS

Dentistry
5 (79)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Raymond Hatland, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Chicago, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY.

Dr. Hatland works at Raymond G. Hatland, DDS in Chicago, IL with other offices in Indianapolis, IN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Raymond G. Hatland, DDS
    2744 W Pratt Blvd, Chicago, IL 60645 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 648-8459
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    12:00pm - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    11:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 3:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Raymond Gilbert Hatland
    6202 Broadway St, Indianapolis, IN 46220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 932-3397
    Monday
    3:00pm - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:15am - 7:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Broken Tooth
Cavity
Chipped Tooth
Broken Tooth
Cavity
Chipped Tooth

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Broken Tooth Chevron Icon
Cavity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cavity
Chipped Tooth Chevron Icon
Composite Fillings Chevron Icon
Dental Bonding Chevron Icon
Dental Bridge Chevron Icon
Dental Crown Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dental Inlays Chevron Icon
Dental Onlay Chevron Icon
Denture Repair Chevron Icon
Dentures Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dentures
Fastbraces Chevron Icon
Gingivitis Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Loose Teeth Chevron Icon
Lower Dentures Chevron Icon
Misaligned Teeth Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Gum Treatment Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Porcelain Veneers Chevron Icon
Restoration of Dental Implants Chevron Icon
Root Canal Chevron Icon
Root Planing Chevron Icon
Simple Tooth Extractions Chevron Icon
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
Teeth Scaling Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Temporomandibular Joint (TMJ) Treatment Chevron Icon
Tooth Abrasion Chevron Icon
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
Tooth Attrition Chevron Icon
Tooth Damage Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Tooth Demineralization Chevron Icon
Tooth Discoloration Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon
Ultrasonic Dental Cleaning Chevron Icon
Upper Dentures Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Delta Dental

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 79 ratings
    Patient Ratings (79)
    5 Star
    (73)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Hatland?

    Aug 04, 2022
    My teeth have never looked so great! I have had braces twice in the my early years. Practices have changed in 50 years, plus! My teeth look perfect both upper and lower since I decided to have a true holistic dentist work with me. Third time for braces! Amazing experience... Dr. Hatland is patient and kind. He teaches as he works on you! I love it!
    J. H. — Aug 04, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Raymond Hatland, DDS
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Raymond Hatland, DDS?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Hatland to family and friends

    Dr. Hatland's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Hatland

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Raymond Hatland, DDS.

    About Dr. Raymond Hatland, DDS

    Specialties
    • Dentistry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1770770182
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Ireland Army Hospital|Ireland Army Hospital Rotating Internship in 5 specialty areas
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Raymond Hatland, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hatland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hatland has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hatland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    79 patients have reviewed Dr. Hatland. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hatland.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hatland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hatland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Raymond Hatland, DDS?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.