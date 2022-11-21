Dr. Raymond Harshbarger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harshbarger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raymond Harshbarger, MD
Overview
Dr. Raymond Harshbarger, MD is a Pediatric Craniofacial Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Craniofacial Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Williamson and Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas.
Locations
Strictly Pediatrics Subspecialty Center1301 Barbara Jordan Blvd Ste 301, Austin, TX 78723 Directions (512) 324-0918
Health Transformation Building1601 Trinity St 704, Austin, TX 78712 Directions (512) 324-8320
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Williamson
- Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had extensive MOHs surgery on my nose . Dr Harshbarger did an incredible job in my reconstruction ! Very caring and great experience ! He Is great at what he does , highly recommend !!!
About Dr. Raymond Harshbarger, MD
- Pediatric Craniofacial Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1124145255
Education & Certifications
- Chldrns Hosp/Usc School Med
- RI Hosp/Brown University
- University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harshbarger has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harshbarger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harshbarger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Harshbarger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harshbarger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harshbarger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harshbarger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.