Dr. Raymond Harron, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harron is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raymond Harron, DO
Overview
Dr. Raymond Harron, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Salem, VA. They completed their fellowship with Alleghany General Hospital|University of Arizona
Dr. Harron works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Harron Neurosurgery PC150 Spartan Dr Ste 140, Salem, VA 24153 Directions (540) 675-4282
Hospital Affiliations
- Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery
- Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital
- Carilion New River Valley Medical Center
- Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital
- LewisGale Hospital - Alleghany
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Harron?
This fine doctor did two cervical operations on me and brought me great relief. The man cares about his patients.
About Dr. Raymond Harron, DO
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1477564441
Education & Certifications
- Alleghany General Hospital|University of Arizona
- Bi County Community Hospital
- Methodist Hospital
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harron has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harron accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harron works at
Dr. Harron has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Post-Laminectomy Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harron on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Harron. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harron.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harron, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harron appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.