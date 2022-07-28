Dr. Raymond Haroun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haroun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raymond Haroun, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Raymond Haroun, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital.
Dr. Haroun works at
Locations
Carroll Health Group3407 Wilkens Ave Ste 250, Baltimore, MD 21229 Directions (410) 646-4800
Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics LLC11055 Little Patuxent Pkwy Ste L1, Columbia, MD 21044 Directions (410) 646-4800
- 3 7227 N High St, Worthington, OH 43085 Directions (410) 646-4800
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I needed a discectomy of the lumbar region to relieve pain and numbness. Dr. Haroun did outstanding work. His office scheduler Courtney was also awesome--she worked really hard to get my surgery cleared so I could take a cancelation that worked great in my calendar.
About Dr. Raymond Haroun, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1861487514
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University
- Johns Hopkins University School Med
- Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Haroun has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haroun accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haroun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haroun has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haroun on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Haroun. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haroun.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haroun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haroun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.