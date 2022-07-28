Overview

Dr. Raymond Haroun, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital.



Dr. Haroun works at Carroll Health Group in Baltimore, MD with other offices in Columbia, MD and Worthington, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.