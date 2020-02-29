Dr. Raymond Handler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Handler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raymond Handler, MD
Overview
Dr. Raymond Handler, MD is a Dermatologist in Niles, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 61 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Raymond M. Handler MD Sc8780 W Golf Rd Ste 303, Niles, IL 60714 Directions (773) 774-8877
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Hes been the best acne doctor helped me alot with zits and break outs I have a brother who's also my brother angel needs to ask the doctor my own brother needs to be checked in with the number its 8479643719 or 8479643762 my brother angel has tons of zits all over his skin and face I might need some new refills on if doctor has tons of my records
About Dr. Raymond Handler, MD
- Dermatology
- 61 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Handler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Handler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Handler has seen patients for Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Handler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Handler speaks Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Handler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Handler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Handler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Handler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.