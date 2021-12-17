Dr. Raymond Hajjar, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hajjar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raymond Hajjar, DO
Overview
Dr. Raymond Hajjar, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bingham Farms, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills.
Dr. Hajjar works at
Locations
-
1
Raymond T. Hajjar D.o. and Christopher Lumley D.o. PC31100 Telegraph Rd Ste 280, Bingham Farms, MI 48025 Directions (248) 208-8844
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- McLaren Health Plan
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hajjar?
Dr. Hajjar recently performed a brachioplasty on my arms. The office staff has been helpful and Dr. Hajjar made sure I had the answers to my questions about the surgery. I am very happy with the results and can now look forward to wearing sleeveless tops without being self conscious about my arms.
About Dr. Raymond Hajjar, DO
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1447280110
Education & Certifications
- Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University
- Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hajjar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hajjar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hajjar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hajjar works at
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Hajjar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hajjar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hajjar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hajjar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.