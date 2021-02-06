Overview

Dr. Raymond Grundmeyer III, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Wichita, KS. They graduated from University of Califormia Los Angeles Sch and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi St. Francis, Kansas Spine and Specialty Hospital, Nmc Health, Pratt Regional Medical Center, Susan B. Allen Memorial Hospital, Wesley Medical Center and William Newton Hospital.



Dr. Grundmeyer III works at Abay Neuroscience Center in Wichita, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury, Spine Fractures, Traumatic and Broken Neck along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.