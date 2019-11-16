Dr. Raymond Grenfell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grenfell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raymond Grenfell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Raymond Grenfell, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mississippi Baptist Medical Center and Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Grenfell works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Diabetes and Endocrine Center of Ms971 Lakeland Dr Ste 450, Jackson, MS 39216 Directions (601) 948-5158
Hospital Affiliations
- Mississippi Baptist Medical Center
- Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Grenfell?
Very clear and easy to understand. Really seems to care. Asks questions and listens. Goes the extra mile.
About Dr. Raymond Grenfell, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1780899922
Education & Certifications
- MISSISSPPI MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grenfell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grenfell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grenfell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grenfell works at
Dr. Grenfell has seen patients for Diabetic Polyneuropathy, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grenfell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Grenfell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grenfell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grenfell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grenfell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.