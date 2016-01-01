Dr. Raymond Givens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Givens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raymond Givens, MD
Overview
Dr. Raymond Givens, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Duke U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Givens works at
Locations
CUIMC/Presbyterian Hospital and Vanderbilt Clinic622 W 168th St, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Raymond Givens, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1174799183
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Duke U, School of Medicine
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Givens accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Givens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Givens works at
Dr. Givens has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Givens.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Givens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Givens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.