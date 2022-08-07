Overview

Dr. Raymond Girgis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.



Dr. Girgis works at Center for Eyecare L.L.C. in Sewell, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Pinguecula, Ocular Hypertension and Floaters along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

