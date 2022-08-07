Dr. Raymond Girgis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Girgis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raymond Girgis, MD
Dr. Raymond Girgis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
I wasn’t able to enter a 5 star rating for Dr. Girgis, but he and his office staff deserves one. Both he and his staff are excellent, caring, and always professional.
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1851464234
- Loyola University Medical Center
- Allegheny General Hospital
- University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine
Dr. Girgis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Girgis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Girgis works at
Dr. Girgis has seen patients for Pinguecula, Ocular Hypertension and Floaters, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Girgis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Girgis speaks Arabic.
73 patients have reviewed Dr. Girgis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Girgis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Girgis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Girgis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.