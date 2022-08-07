See All Ophthalmologists in Sewell, NJ
Dr. Raymond Girgis, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (73)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Raymond Girgis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.

Dr. Girgis works at Center for Eyecare L.L.C. in Sewell, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Pinguecula, Ocular Hypertension and Floaters along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Center for Eyecare L.L.C.
    123 Egg Harbor Rd Ste 300, Sewell, NJ 08080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Stratford Hospital
  • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acute Angle-Closure Glaucoma Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Amaurosis Fugax Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Antifungal Eye Drops Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bacterial Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Binocular Vision Disorder Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharochalasis Chevron Icon
Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Blurred Vision Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cataract - Alopecia - Sclerodactyly Chevron Icon
Cataract - Ataxia - Deafness Chevron Icon
Cataract - Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cataract - Congenital Ichthyosis Chevron Icon
Cataract - Microcornea Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cataract Congenital Dominant Non Nuclear Chevron Icon
Cataract Dental Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cataract Hutterite Type Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chemical Burn - Eyes Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chronic Eye Diseases Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Congenital Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Disorders Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Diabetes-Like Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes-Like Retinal Edema Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dilatation Chevron Icon
Dilation of Outflow Canal Chevron Icon
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Muscle Disorders Chevron Icon
Eye Paresis Chevron Icon
Eye Strain Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Eyelid Growth Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Giant Papillary Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Glaucoma - Iridogoniodysgenesia Chevron Icon
Glaucoma - Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Glaucoma in Ciliochorodial Detachment Chevron Icon
Glaucoma in Epithelial Ingrowth Chevron Icon
Glaucoma in Intra Ocular Tumours Chevron Icon
Glaucoma in Iridoschisis. Chevron Icon
Glaucoma in Phacomatoses Chevron Icon
Hazy Vision Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Iritis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Low Vision Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Monofixation Syndrome Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ophthalmic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Ophthalmoplegia Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pediatric Strabismus Chevron Icon
Poor Color Vision Chevron Icon
Primary Open Angle Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Reading Disorders Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Testing Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Scleral Buckling Chevron Icon
Soft Contact Lenses Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Transillumination Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vision Impairment Chevron Icon
Vision Loss Chevron Icon
Visual Aura Chevron Icon
Visual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Visual Field Loss Chevron Icon
Watering Eyes Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 73 ratings
Patient Ratings (73)
5 Star
(62)
4 Star
(3)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(7)
Aug 07, 2022
I wasn’t able to enter a 5 star rating for Dr. Girgis, but he and his office staff deserves one. Both he and his staff are excellent, caring, and always professional.
Susan Wahl — Aug 07, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Raymond Girgis, MD
About Dr. Raymond Girgis, MD

Specialties
  • Ophthalmology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 32 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Arabic
NPI Number
  • 1851464234
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Loyola University Medical Center
Internship
  • Allegheny General Hospital
Medical Education
  • University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Raymond Girgis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Girgis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Girgis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Girgis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Girgis works at Center for Eyecare L.L.C. in Sewell, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Girgis’s profile.

Dr. Girgis has seen patients for Pinguecula, Ocular Hypertension and Floaters, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Girgis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

73 patients have reviewed Dr. Girgis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Girgis.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Girgis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Girgis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.