Dr. Raymond Gaskins Jr, MD

Geriatric Medicine
4.5 (7)
47 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Raymond Gaskins Jr, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Fayetteville, NC. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Gaskins Jr works at Cape Fear Family Medical Care in Fayetteville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Overweight, Obesity and Lipid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Cape Fear Family Medical Care PA
    405 Owen Dr, Fayetteville, NC 28304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 323-3183
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Med One Care
    413 Owen Dr Ste 202, Fayetteville, NC 28304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 401-5688

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cape Fear Valley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Overweight
Obesity
Lipid Disorders
Overweight
Obesity
Lipid Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Overweight Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Obesity Counseling Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Advance Directive End of Life Planning Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Care Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Geriatric Assessment Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Injection Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Folic Acid Deficiency Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Motion Sickness Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Pubic Lice (Crabs) Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tobacco Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin A Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    Dec 29, 2020
    I've been seeing Dr. Gaskins since my previous doctor (Wayne Whetsell) retired some years ago. I didn't think it was possible to find a doctor who would give me the same excellent level of care as Dr. Whetsell gave for decades, both to myself and my parents before me. But I was wrong. Dr. Gaskins has continued the tradition and given me exceptional care to date. He's attentive, a good listener, thorough and takes however much time he needs to properly assess each issue and situation. But most of all, he genuinely cares. You can't beat that.
    Richard Lewis — Dec 29, 2020
    About Dr. Raymond Gaskins Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1073519690
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE
    Board Certifications
    • Sleep Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gaskins Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gaskins Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gaskins Jr works at Cape Fear Family Medical Care in Fayetteville, NC. View the full address on Dr. Gaskins Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Gaskins Jr has seen patients for Overweight, Obesity and Lipid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gaskins Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Gaskins Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gaskins Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gaskins Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gaskins Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.