Overview

Dr. Raymond Gailitis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Margate, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NWU FIENBERG SCH OF MED and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northwest Hospital and Holy Cross Hospital.



Dr. Gailitis works at Ophthalmology Consultants in Margate, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Drusen along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.