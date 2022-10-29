See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Mountainview, CA
Super Profile

Dr. Raymond Gaeta, MD

Pain Medicine
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Raymond Gaeta, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Mountainview, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Stanford School of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula, Natividad Medical Center and Stanford Health Care.

Dr. Gaeta works at Palo Alto Medical Foundation in Mountainview, CA with other offices in Mountain View, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    PaloAltoMedicalFoundation
    701eelcaminoreal, Mountainview, CA 94040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 934-7575
  2. 2
    Palo Alto Medical Foundation
    701 E El Camino Real Fl 2, Mountain View, CA 94040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 934-7440

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula
  • Natividad Medical Center
  • Stanford Health Care

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 29, 2022
    Dr. Gaeta has treated my chronic pain since 2016. He is the most kind and understanding Dr I’ve ever had when dealing with my severe leg, back and chronic shoulder pain. He listens and understands the need for living on pain meds and the emotional toll it can take on one’s life. He does so in a very non judgmental way and has never shamed me for my condition. I highly recommend him for anyone seeking the ongoing care of learning to live with meds to aid in a life with chronic pain.
    Barbara Breen — Oct 29, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Raymond Gaeta, MD
    About Dr. Raymond Gaeta, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • 37 years of experience
    • English
    • 1225179823
    Education & Certifications

    • Fellow In Anesthesia Pain Management, Stanford University School Of Medicine
    • Resident In Anesthesia, Stanford University School Of Medicine
    • Stanford University
    • Stanford School of Medicine
    • B.S., Stanford University (Biological Sciences)
    • Anesthesiology, Critical Care Medicine and Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Raymond Gaeta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gaeta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gaeta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gaeta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gaeta has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gaeta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Gaeta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gaeta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gaeta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gaeta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

