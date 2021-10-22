Dr. Raymond Fulp, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fulp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raymond Fulp, DO
Overview
Dr. Raymond Fulp, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Community General Osteopathic Hospital and is affiliated with Crescent Medical Center Lancaster, Hill Regional Hospital, Rio Grande Regional Hospital, South Texas Health System Edinburg and Valley Baptist Medical Center - Brownsville.
Dr. Fulp works at
Locations
-
1
Southwest General Hospital7400 Barlite Blvd, San Antonio, TX 78224 Directions (210) 229-7242
-
2
Progressive Therapy LLC140 Uptown Ave, Brownsville, TX 78520 Directions (956) 504-0309
-
3
South Texas Back Institute315 Jose Marti Blvd, Brownsville, TX 78526 Directions (956) 504-0309
-
4
IMED Physician Network, Inc.8100 John W Carpenter Fwy Ste 150, Dallas, TX 75247 Directions (972) 865-4454
-
5
South Texas Back Institute721 LINDBERG AVE, Mcallen, TX 78501 Directions (956) 668-7746
- 6 201 N FM, Rio Grande City, TX 78582 Directions (956) 668-7746
-
7
South Texas Back Institute303 E Quincy St Ste 102, San Antonio, TX 78215 Directions (210) 229-7242
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Crescent Medical Center Lancaster
- Hill Regional Hospital
- Rio Grande Regional Hospital
- South Texas Health System Edinburg
- Valley Baptist Medical Center - Brownsville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Accepted Insurance Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Ambetter
- American Postal Workers Union Health Plan
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- MVP Health Care
- NGS CoreSource
- Priority Health
- Texas Workers' Compensation
- Tricare
- United Food and Commercial Workers
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Fulp?
Dr. Fulp did hip surgery on my elderly mother after a bad fall, and did a wonderful job. I am very grateful to him for all he did. Shortly after he went on holidays and left my mother's care with his PA-C's Javier Barbosa. I would like to say how helpful his PA -C, Javier Barbosa, was to me and my mother. I live in Canada and was unable to get to Texas because of the Covid 19 having the borders closed. He went above and beyond to help us. I can not say enough good things about this kind man. I would highly recommend Doctor Fulp, and his PA-C Javier Barbosa. You will be in excellent hands, and very well cared for.
About Dr. Raymond Fulp, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1770585994
Education & Certifications
- Acromed Visiting Surgeon Fellowship
- Alfred I Dupont Institution
- Community General Osteopathic Hospital Harrisburg Pa
- Community General Osteopathic Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fulp has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fulp accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fulp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fulp works at
Dr. Fulp has seen patients for Hip Fracture, Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) and Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fulp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fulp speaks Spanish.
78 patients have reviewed Dr. Fulp. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fulp.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fulp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fulp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.