Dr. Raymond Fritz, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fritz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raymond Fritz, DPM
Overview
Dr. Raymond Fritz, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Temple School of Podiatric Medicine|Temple School of Podiatric Medicine - DPM and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - 17th Street, Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest and St. Luke's Hospital - Allentown Campus.
Dr. Fritz works at
Locations
-
1
Allentown Family Foot Care2414 Walbert Ave, Allentown, PA 18104 Directions (610) 424-0343Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:30pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - 17th Street
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
- St. Luke's Hospital - Allentown Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- American Progressive Life Insurance/Health Insurance
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Bankers Life and Casualty
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- HealthAmerica Pennsylvania, Inc.
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Independence Blue Cross
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Spectrum Health
- Today's Options
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fritz?
Dr. Fritz took the time to explain the problems that are occurring with my orthotic inserts. He also made adjustments to them which will hopefully correct the discomfort in my left foot.
About Dr. Raymond Fritz, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1881679983
Education & Certifications
- Rolling Hill Hospital in Elkins Park, PA
- Temple School of Podiatric Medicine|Temple School of Podiatric Medicine - DPM
- Foot Surgery and Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fritz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fritz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Fritz using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Fritz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fritz works at
Dr. Fritz has seen patients for Achilles Tendinitis, Hammer Toe and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fritz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
392 patients have reviewed Dr. Fritz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fritz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fritz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fritz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.