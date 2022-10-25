Overview

Dr. Raymond Fritz, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Temple School of Podiatric Medicine|Temple School of Podiatric Medicine - DPM and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - 17th Street, Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest and St. Luke's Hospital - Allentown Campus.



Dr. Fritz works at Allentown Family Foot Care in Allentown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Achilles Tendinitis, Hammer Toe and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.