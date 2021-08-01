Overview

Dr. Raymond Fong, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.



Dr. Fong works at Raymond Fong Eye Care in New York, NY with other offices in Flushing, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis, Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.