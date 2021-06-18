Overview

Dr. Raymond Ferguson Jr, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Ferguson Jr works at NYU Langone Hyperbaric and Wound Care Associates - Mineola in Mineola, NY with other offices in West Babylon, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe Repair, Hammer Toe and Bunion Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.