Overview

Dr. Raymond Easley, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cumming, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Easley works at Georgia Highlands Medical Svs in Cumming, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.