Dr. Raymond Dunn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dunn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raymond Dunn, MD
Overview
Dr. Raymond Dunn, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Umass Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Dunn works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
UMass Memorial Medical Center - Hahnemann Campus281 Lincoln St, Worcester, MA 01605 Directions (508) 334-5979
-
2
UMass Memorial Medical Center - University Campus55 Lake Ave N, Worcester, MA 01655 Directions (508) 334-8515
Hospital Affiliations
- Umass Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dunn?
I would definitely recommend to Dr. Dunn to family and friends Dr. Dunn fix my hand many years ago and 2014 he repair my hernia and 2016 he did my breast reduction and now tomorrow Dec 13 he's going to repair my other trigger finger I trust D.r Dunn with my life. him and his team are assume. Marta Sanchez
About Dr. Raymond Dunn, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1225012347
Education & Certifications
- Eastern Virginia Medical School
- U Mass Med Ctr
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dunn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dunn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dunn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dunn works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Dunn. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dunn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dunn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dunn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.