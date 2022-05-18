Overview

Dr. Raymond Drabicki, MD is an Orthopedic Hip & Knee Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Hip & Knee Orthopedics, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Allegheny Valley Hospital and UPMC St. Margaret.



Dr. Drabicki works at Greater Pittsburgh Orthopaedic Associates in Pittsburgh, PA with other offices in Cranberry Township, PA and Brackenridge, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Shoulder Fracture Treatment and Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.