Dr. Raymond Drabicki, MD

Hip & Knee Orthopedics
4 (93)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Raymond Drabicki, MD is an Orthopedic Hip & Knee Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Hip & Knee Orthopedics, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Allegheny Valley Hospital and UPMC St. Margaret.

Dr. Drabicki works at Greater Pittsburgh Orthopaedic Associates in Pittsburgh, PA with other offices in Cranberry Township, PA and Brackenridge, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Shoulder Fracture Treatment and Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Greater Pittsburgh Orthopaedic Associates Inc.
    5820 CENTRE AVE, Pittsburgh, PA 15206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 661-5500
    Monday
    7:15am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:15am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:15am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:15am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:15am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Cranberry Office
    144 Emeryville Dr Ste 130, Cranberry Township, PA 16066 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 661-5500
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  3. 3
    Brackenridge Office
    1030 Broadview Blvd, Brackenridge, PA 15014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 661-5500
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Allegheny Valley Hospital
  • UPMC St. Margaret

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Shoulder Fracture Treatment
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Avulsion Fracture Chevron Icon
Bicep Repairs Chevron Icon
Biceps Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Colles' Fracture Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Golfer's Elbow (Medial Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Bursitis Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Insufficiency Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprains and Tears Chevron Icon
Meniscal Cyst Chevron Icon
Meniscus Injuries Chevron Icon
Meniscus Tear Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Patella Tendon Tears Chevron Icon
Quadriceps Tendon Tears Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Bursitis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Cartilage Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Stabilizations Chevron Icon
Strain of Hamstring Muscle Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Subacromial Bursitis Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Trochanteric Bursitis Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC
    • UPMC Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 93 ratings
    Patient Ratings (93)
    5 Star
    (72)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (17)
    May 18, 2022
    It was a great experience from the start until the end
    Rich Bauman — May 18, 2022
    About Dr. Raymond Drabicki, MD

    • Hip & Knee Orthopedics
    • 20 years of experience
    • English
    • 1891962189
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Mississippi Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center
    • Allegheny General Hospital - Orthopaedic Surgery
    • Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh, PA
    • Drexel University College of Medicine
    • Allegheny College
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Raymond Drabicki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Drabicki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Drabicki has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Drabicki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Drabicki has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Shoulder Fracture Treatment and Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Drabicki on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    93 patients have reviewed Dr. Drabicki. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Drabicki.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Drabicki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Drabicki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

