Dr. Raymond Drabicki, MD
Overview
Dr. Raymond Drabicki, MD is an Orthopedic Hip & Knee Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Hip & Knee Orthopedics, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Allegheny Valley Hospital and UPMC St. Margaret.
Locations
Greater Pittsburgh Orthopaedic Associates Inc.5820 CENTRE AVE, Pittsburgh, PA 15206 Directions (412) 661-5500Monday7:15am - 4:00pmTuesday7:15am - 4:00pmWednesday7:15am - 4:00pmThursday7:15am - 4:00pmFriday7:15am - 4:00pm
Cranberry Office144 Emeryville Dr Ste 130, Cranberry Township, PA 16066 Directions (412) 661-5500Monday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Brackenridge Office1030 Broadview Blvd, Brackenridge, PA 15014 Directions (412) 661-5500Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Allegheny Valley Hospital
- UPMC St. Margaret
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
It was a great experience from the start until the end
About Dr. Raymond Drabicki, MD
- Hip & Knee Orthopedics
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1891962189
Education & Certifications
- Mississippi Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center
- Allegheny General Hospital - Orthopaedic Surgery
- Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh, PA
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Allegheny College
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Drabicki works at
