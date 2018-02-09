Dr. Raymond Douglas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Douglas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Raymond Douglas, MD
Overview
Dr. Raymond Douglas, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.

Locations
Louis M. Kwong M.d. A Medical Corporation9675 Brighton Way Ste 410, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Directions (310) 363-8757
- 2 8635 W 3rd St Ste 650, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 423-8789
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Douglas is a great doctor. He did three surgeries on me in dealing with TED and I am so glad I made the eight hour trip to see him. I was thinking on the way that I was surely passing many other doctors who perform this type of surgery, but I knew this was a serious, life-changing surgery so I wanted to put myself in the hands of the person I felt was the absolute best doctor. He did not disappoint. I am now recovered and life has returned to normal; I made the right decision.
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Douglas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Douglas accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Douglas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

10 patients have reviewed Dr. Douglas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Douglas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Douglas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Douglas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.