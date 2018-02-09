See All Ophthalmologists in Beverly Hills, CA
Dr. Raymond Douglas, MD

Ophthalmology
3 (10)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Raymond Douglas, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Douglas works at Barton Hutcherson Head And Neck Surgery in Beverly Hills, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Louis M. Kwong M.d. A Medical Corporation
    9675 Brighton Way Ste 410, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 363-8757
  2. 2
    8635 W 3rd St Ste 650, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 423-8789

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

B-Scan Ultrasound
Vision Screening
Farnsworth Lantern Test
B-Scan Ultrasound
Vision Screening
Farnsworth Lantern Test

B-Scan Ultrasound
Vision Screening
Farnsworth Lantern Test
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Blepharitis
Chalazion
Corneal Diseases
Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Dry Eyes
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Eyelid Surgery
Keratitis
Optic Neuritis
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Stye
Tear Duct Disorders
Ultrasound, Eye
Visual Field Defects
Acute Endophthalmitis
Bell's Palsy
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blepharoplasty
Blindness
Blocked Tear Duct
Canthoplasty and Canthopexy
Cataract
Chronic Endophthalmitis
Conjunctivoplasty
Ectropion of Eyelid
Endophthalmitis
Esotropia
Extraocular Muscle Surgery
Eye Cancer
Eye Test
Eyelid Spasm
Glaucoma
Headache
Hypertropia
Hypotropia
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye
Migraine
Paralytic Strabismus
Purulent Endophthalmitis
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Senile Cataracts
Strabismus Surgery
Trichiasis
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Feb 09, 2018
    Dr Douglas is a great doctor. He did three surgeries on me in dealing with TED and I am so glad I made the eight hour trip to see him. I was thinking on the way that I was surely passing many other doctors who perform this type of surgery, but I knew this was a serious, life-changing surgery so I wanted to put myself in the hands of the person I felt was the absolute best doctor. He did not disappoint. I am now recovered and life has returned to normal; I made the right decision.
    Roger Branham in Ohio — Feb 09, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Raymond Douglas, MD
    About Dr. Raymond Douglas, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1124041959
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Raymond Douglas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Douglas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Douglas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Douglas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Douglas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Douglas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Douglas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Douglas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

