Dr. Raymond Dipretoro Jr, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
4.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Raymond Dipretoro Jr, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.

Dr. Dipretoro Jr works at Advanced Foot & Ankle Center in Newark, DE with other offices in Middletown, DE and Wilmington, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Heel Spur and Foot Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Newark Office
    774 Christiana Rd, Newark, DE 19713 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 355-0056
    Monday
    8:30am - 1:15pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 1:15pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 1:15pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 11:00am
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Middletown Office
    210 Cleaver Farms Rd Bldg B, Middletown, DE 19709 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 355-0056
    Monday
    8:30am - 12:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 11:15am
    Thursday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Wilmington Office
    1415 Foulk Rd, Wilmington, DE 19803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 355-0056
    Monday
    8:30am - 12:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Christiana Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Heel Spur
Foot Sprain
Plantar Fasciitis
Heel Spur
Foot Sprain

Treatment frequency



Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Foot Chevron Icon
Corn Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Corn
Diabetic Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Infections Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Wounds Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Metatarsal Fracture Chevron Icon
Neuromas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Neuromas
Pediatric Ankle Fractures Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Delaware
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 15, 2022
    Awesome practice! Dr.D and his staff are always professional and caring. I’ve been a patient for more than 10yrs along with my wife. This is like the old time practices we all remember but with up to date medical procedures and treatments. Dr. DiPretoro and staff- Thank you!! Rob L. Newark Delaware.
    Rob L. — Apr 15, 2022
    About Dr. Raymond Dipretoro Jr, DPM

    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    • 31 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1568464816
    Education & Certifications

    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    • University Of The Sciences Pennsylvania
    • Foot Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Raymond Dipretoro Jr, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dipretoro Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dipretoro Jr has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dipretoro Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dipretoro Jr has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Heel Spur and Foot Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dipretoro Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Dipretoro Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dipretoro Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dipretoro Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dipretoro Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

